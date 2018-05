May 3 (Reuters) - C&J Energy Services Inc:

* C&J ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $553 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $544.6 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.37 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* “WE ANTICIPATE GROWTH IN OUR OTHER CORE BUSINESS LINES WILL CONTINUE.”

* EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018, SUCCESSFULLY UPSIZED CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDING FOR UP TO $400.0 MILLION OF BORROWING CAPACITY

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: