BRIEF-CK Asset Holdings Posts FY Profit Attributable Of HK$30,125‍​ MLN

March 16 (Reuters) - CK Asset Holdings Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$30,125‍​ MILLION VERSUS HK$19,415 MILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$63,780 MILLION VERSUS HK$69,910 MILLION

* FY PROFIT BEFORE INVESTMENT PROPERTY REVALUATION HK$20,320 MILLION VERSUS HK$18,032‍​ MILLION

* FINAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE HK$1.28‍​

* INCREASE OF OVER 50% IN RECURRENT PROFIT CONTRIBUTION COMPARED WITH 2016 IS ANTICIPATED FOR 2018

* RECURRENT EARNINGS BASE OF GROUP EXPECTED TO CONSOLIDATE FURTHER IN YEAR AHEAD

* LOCAL PROPERTY MARKET IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN STABLE IN THE COMING YEAR WITH SOLID DEMAND FROM FLAT BUYERS‍​