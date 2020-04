BRIEF-CK Asset Holdings Says Over 95% Of Greene King Staff Currently Furloughed

April 24 (Reuters) - CK Asset Holdings Ltd:

* CK ASSET HOLDINGS GREENE KING PLC - STATEMENT RE POST-OFFER INTENTION STATEMENTS

* CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD - IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC GREENE KING MANAGEMENT, WITH FULL SUPPORT OF CK BIDCO, HAS IMPLEMENTED SOME NECESSARY CHANGES

* CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD - ALL PUBS ACROSS GREENE KING PORTFOLIO HAVE BEEN CLOSED IN ACCORDANCE WITH UK GOVERNMENT INSTRUCTIONS

* CK ASSET HOLDINGS - OVER 95% OF GREENE KING STAFF, BEING PERSONS UNABLE TO PERFORM THEIR FUNCTIONS, NOW ON FURLOUGH ARRANGEMENTS

* CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD - CURRENT CHANGES TO GREENE KING’S BUSINESS COMPOSITION AND OPERATIONS EXPECTED TO BE TEMPORARY

* CK ASSET HOLDINGS - GREENE KING INTENDS TO END FURLOUGH ARRANGEMENTS WHEN APPROPRIATE, FOR EMPLOYEES TO RETURN TO THEIR ROLES WITHIN CO AT THAT TIME