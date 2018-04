BRIEF-CK Hutchison Group To Merge Mobile Telecommunications Businesses With Etisalat Group In Sri Lanka

April 26 (Reuters) - CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd

* SAYS CK HUTCHISON GROUP ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT WITH EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC (ETISALAT GROUP) TO MERGE THEIR MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS BUSINESSES IN SRI LANKA

* SAYS THE BUSINESSES WILL BE OPERATED UNDER HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATION LANKA (PRIVATE) LIMITED AND ETISALAT LANKA (PRIVATE) LIMITED RESPECTIVELY

* SAYS CK HUTCHISON GROUP WILL HAVE MAJORITY AND CONTROLLING STAKE IN THE COMBINED ENTITY AFTER TRANSACTION