BRIEF-CK Hutchison Holdings Forms Global Strategic Alliance With Xiaomi

May 3 (Reuters) - CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd:

* FORMS GLOBAL STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH XIAOMI; BRINGS XIAOMI PRODUCTS TO CK HUTCHISON TELECOM & RETAIL DIVISIONS

* ALLIANCE WITH XIAOMI WILL BROADEN PRODUCT RANGE OF CK HUTCHISON’S 3 GROUP AND AS WATSON BRANDS

* XIAOMI PRODUCTS WILL INITIALLY BE AVAILABLE AT 3 GROUP’S STORES IN AUSTRIA, DENMARK, HONG KONG, IRELAND, ITALY, SWEDEN AND UK

* XIAOMI PRODUCTS WILL BE INITIALLY AVAILABLE IN WATSON’S FORTRESS, SUPERDRUG & KRUIDVAT STORES IN HONG KONG, IRELAND, UK & NETHERLANDS

* XIAOMI WILL ASLO EXTEND ITS COLLABORATION WITH CK HUTCHISON’S OPERATOR CHANNELS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS

* AGREEMENT COVERS CERTAIN PREFERENTIAL ARRANGEMENTS FOR SMARTPHONES IN TELECOM MARKETS IN DENMARK, IRELAND AND SWEDEN