BRIEF-CK Hutchison Posts FY Profit Attributable Of HK$39,830 Mln

March 19 (Reuters) - CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$39,830 MILLION VERSUS HK$39,000 MILLION AS REPORTED A YEAR EARLIER

* FY TOTAL REVENUE HK$439,856 MILLION VERSUS HK$453,230 MILLION AS REPORTED A YEAR EARLIER

* WITH VARIOUS ADVERSITIES & CHALLENGES IN CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS, GROUP’S OPERATIONS IN YEAR AHEAD WILL INEVITABLY BE IMPACTED

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC EXPECTED TO MOSTLY IMPACT GROUP’S RETAIL OPERATIONS IN MAINLAND & EUROPE

* PORTS DIVISION WILL EXPERIENCE SOME SLOWNESS IN THROUGHPUT DUE TO FACTORY CLOSURE IN MAINLAND

* INFRASTRUCTURE DIVISION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE MINIMAL IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* RECOMMENDS A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$2.30 PER SHARE

* OUTBREAK AND RAPID SPREADING OF COVID-19, SLUMP IN CRUDE OIL PRICES HAVE CREATED UNPRECEDENTED RISKS AND CHALLENGES TO GLOBAL ECONOMY

* IN H1 2020, OPERATIONS IN HONG KONG EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO BE UNDER PRESSURE

* IN H1 2020, HEALTH & BEAUTY CHINA OPERATIONS WILL BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY BUSINESS INTERRUPTIONS IN MAINLAND DUE TO COVID-19

* IN YEAR AHEAD, GROUP'S TELECOMMUNICATION BUSINESSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LESS AFFECTED AMONGST CORE SEGMENTS OF GROUP