Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ck Hutchison Holdings Ltd

* Hy net profit hk$ 15,919 million versus hk$14,921 million a year ago

* hy revenue hk$ 190,053 million versus hk$180,511 million a year ago

* interim dividend hk$0.780 per share

* "one belt, one road" strategic initiative of mainland china is expected to create ample business opportunities for region

