March 17 (Reuters) - CK Life Sciences Intl (Holdings) Inc :

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$182 MILLION, DOWN 31%

* RECOMMENDED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.01 PER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* GIVEN DYNAMIC NATURE OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK NOT PRACTICABLE TO PROVIDE ESTIMATE OF IMPACTS FINANCIAL POSITION

* FY REVENUE HK$4.97BLN VERSUS HK$5.23 BILLION

* NOT PRACTICABLE TO PROVIDE REASONABLE ESTIMATE OF COVID IMPACTS ON GROUP'S FINANCIAL POSITION