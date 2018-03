March 13 (Reuters) - Ck Life Sciences Intl (Holdings) Inc :

* ‍ BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS RECOMMENDED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.01 PER SHARE​

* FY ‍PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$258 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 2%​

* ‍ FY REVENUE HK$4.69 BILLION VERSUS HK$4.87 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: