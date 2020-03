March 27 (Reuters) - CK Life Sciences Intl (Holdings) Inc :

* UNIT ENTERED LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF SINGAPORE’S AGENCY FOR SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY AND RESEARCH

* AGREEMENT TO MAKE, DISTRIBUTE, & SELL SARS-COV-2 RT-PCR DIAGNOSTIC TEST KIT FOR COVID-19 DETECTION IN HK & WORLDWIDE

* APPLICATION MADE TO HK STOCK EXCHANGE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES FROM 30 MARCH