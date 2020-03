March 18 (Reuters) - Clabo SpA:

* CONFIRMS FULL OPERATION OF GROUP’S THREE PLANTS

* WILL CONSTANTLY MONITOR EVOLUTION OF COVID-19 EMERGENCY IN ORDER TO PROMPTLY COMMUNICATE ANY POTENTIAL IMPACTS ON ITS ACTIVITIES TO THE MARKET

* CLABO CHAIRMAN SAYS IT IS CURRENTLY IMPOSSIBLE TO GIVE FORECASTS ON CURRENT YEAR