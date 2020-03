BRIEF-Clabo FY Net Profit Up At EUR 0.3 Mln

March 31 (Reuters) - Clabo SpA:

* FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 54.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 53.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 0.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON 2020

* SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN REVENUES BETWEEN MARCH AND AUG SEEMS REALISTIC AS WELL AS LIKELY

* CEO SAYS TO GO BACK TO NORMAL BY NEXT AUTUMN WITH RETURN TO ECONOMIC EQUILIBRIUM AND CASH FLOW GENERATION FROM Q4 2020

* ALL WORKERS IN JESI PLANT ARE ON EXTRAORDINARY REDUNDANCY FUND UNTIL APRIL 3

