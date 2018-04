BRIEF-Claire's Stores Q4 Sales $406.8 Million

April 17 (Reuters) - Claire’s Stores Inc:

* CLAIRE’S STORES, INC. REPORTS PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED FISCAL 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES FELL 0.8 PERCENT

* “PLEASED RESTRUCTURING PROCESS IS PROCEEDING AS PLANNED WITH RELATIVELY LITTLE IMPACT TO CUSTOMERS”

* AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 COMPANY HAD APPROXIMATELY $101 MILLION OF LIQUIDITY

* QTRLY NORTH AMERICA SAME STORE SALES UP 1.1% AND EUROPE SAME STORE SALES DOWN 3.8%

* QTRLY NET INCOME $78 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $25.8 MILLION AS OF QUARTER ENDED JAN 28, 2017