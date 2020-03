March 27 (Reuters) - Claire’s Stores Inc:

* CLAIRE’S STORES - OUR STORES WILL NEED TO REMAIN TEMPORARILY CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* CLAIRE’S STORES - CEO RYAN VERO AND BOARD MEMBERS TAKING A 30% PAY CUT

* CLAIRE’S STORES INC - MAJORITY OF STORE BASED ASSOCIATES HAVE BEEN PLACED ON TEMPORARY FURLOUGH, TO BE RECALLED WHEN STORES RE-OPEN

* CLAIRE’S STORES INC- APPROXIMATELY 250 CORPORATE OFFICE EMPLOYEES HAVE ALSO BEEN PLACED ON TEMPORARY FURLOUGH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: