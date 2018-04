BRIEF-Claire's Stores Says Entered Into Backstop Commitment Agreement

April 5 (Reuters) - Claire’s Stores:

* CLAIRE’S STORES SAYS ON APRIL 1, COMPANY ENTERED INTO BACKSTOP COMMITMENT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* CLAIRE’S STORES - PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT CERTAIN INVESTORS AGREED TO BACKSTOP INVESTMENT IN CO OR UNITD OF UP TO $575 MLN

* CLAIRE’S STORES - CO, CERTAIN UNITS AGREED TO PAY TO BACKSTOP PARTIES NONREFUNDABLE PREMIUMS PAYABLE IN CASH OF $8.8 MLN, $3.8 MLN RESPECTIVELY

* CLAIRE’S STORES - CO, CERTAIN UNITS AGREED TO PAY TO BACKSTOP PARTIES NONREFUNDABLE PREMIUM PAYABLE IN PREFERRED EQUITY INTERESTS WORTH $17.5 MLN

* CLAIRE'S STORES - CO, CERTAIN UNITS ALSO AGREED TO PAY TO BACKSTOP PARTIES NONREFUNDABLE PREMIUM PAYABLE IN PREFERRED EQUITY INTERESTS WORTH $8.8 MLN Source text - bit.ly/2q6Ioqi