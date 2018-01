Jan 8 (Reuters) - Clairvest Group Inc:

* CLAIRVEST ANNOUNCES SALE OF WELLINGTON FINANCIAL

* CLAIRVEST GROUP INC - HAS SOLD ITS INTEREST IN WELLINGTON FINANCIAL‘S G.P. AND LOAN ASSETS OF WELLINGTON FINANCIAL FUND V L.P. TO CIBC

* CLAIRVEST GROUP-SALE TO INCREASE BOOK VALUE BY ABOUT $1.15/SHARE CALCULATED ON FAIR VALUE OF CO'S INVESTMENT IN WELLINGTON FINANCIAL AS AT SEPT 30