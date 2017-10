BRIEF-Clairvest Group Q1 loss per share C$0.76

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Clairvest Group Inc

* Clairvest reports fiscal 2018 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share C$0.76

* Clairvest Group Inc - ‍June 30, 2017 book value was $533.1 million or $35.09 per share versus $36.21 per share at March 31, 2017​

* Clairvest Group - ‍at June 30, 2017, co determined there has been negative impact on fair value of Ace2Three investment

* Clairvest Group - ‍at June 30, 2017, co determined there has been negative impact on fair value of Ace2Three investment

* Clairvest Group - has reduced fair value of its equity investment in Ace2Three to 50 percent of its cost, or an unrealized loss of $15.8 million on pre-tax basis​