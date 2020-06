June 3 (Reuters) - CLARANOVA SA:

* FIVE PIONEER COMPANIES OF THE IOT JOIN FORCES TO FIGHT COVID AND OFFER TO SPANISH HOSPITALS A TURNKEY EMERGENCY CALL BUTTON SOLUTION

* MYDEVICES, IOT POLE OF CLARANOVA, EVERYNET, REDEXIA, SEMTECH & ABEEWAY POOL THEIR TECHNOLOGICAL EXPERTISE TO DEPLOY FOR FREE IN HOSPITALS A SECURE TURNKEY SOLUTION BASED ON LORAWAN