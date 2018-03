March 26 (Reuters) - CLARANOVA SA:

* EXPECTS INTERNET DIVISION’S FY REVENUE TO BE OVER 65 MILLION EUR WITH OPERATING MARGIN OF ABOUT 10 PERCENT

* AGREEMENT FOR TAKEOVER OF 3 COMPANIES, UPCLICK, LULU SOFTWARE AND ADAWARE, BY CLARANOVA INTERNET DIVISION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)