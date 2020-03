BRIEF-Claranova H1 Recurring Operating Income Drops To 9.7 Million Euros

March 31 (Reuters) - CLARANOVA SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 234.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 139.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET RESULT EUR 1.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-H1 FREE CASH FLOW EUR 37.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 19.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT END-DEC NET DEBT EUR 27.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 23.5 MILLION AT END-JUNE

* H1 RECURRING OPERATING INCOME EUR 9.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TO DATE, SEES NO IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON MOBILE AND SOFTWARE POLES (98% OF CLARANOVA TURNOVER)

* TO DATE, SEES NO IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON MOBILE AND SOFTWARE POLES (98% OF CLARANOVA TURNOVER)

* TOO EARLY TO DETERMINE AND ASSESS ALL IMPACTS ON GROUP'S FY 2020 RESULTS