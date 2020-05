BRIEF-Claranova: Moderate Impact of COVID-19 on Q3 Revenue

May 13 (Reuters) - Claranova SA:

* 9M REVENUE ROSE 57 PERCENT TO 307.3 MILLION EUR

* ON CORONAVIRUS: MODERATE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON Q3 REVENUE

* COVID-19 EPIDEMIC: GROUP EMPLOYEES AND ACTIVITIES ARE HIGHLY RESILIENT

* COVID-19 EPIDEMIC MAY ACCELERATE INTEGRATION OF IOT SOLUTIONS WITHIN COMPANIES

* RECENT WEEKS TREND CONFIRMS GROUP RESILIENCE AND GUARANTEES FUTURE OUTLOOK

* ON COVID-19: CLARANOVA SUCCESSFULLY CAPITALIZED ON SURGE IN ONLINE CONSUMPTION AND MAINTAINED ITS STRONG GROWTH TRAJECTORY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)