Feb 11 (Reuters) - Varex Imaging Corp:

* CLARENCE VERHOEF ANNOUNCES PLAN TO RETIRE AS CFO OF VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION

* VAREX IMAGING CORP - VERHOEF WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS NAMED

* VAREX IMAGING CORP - CONDUCTS A SEARCH FOR CFO REPLACEMENT