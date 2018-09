BRIEF-Clariant CEO Says Not Aware Of Full Takeover Plans By SABIC

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Clariant:

* CFO SAYS HAS ABOUT 50 PERCENT STAKE IN JV AT THE MOMENT, WILL INCREASE IT AT SOME POINT

* CEO SAYS AS FAR AS HE KNOWS SABIC DOES NOT HAVE THE INTENTION TO TAKE OVER ALL OF CLARIANT

* EXEC SAYS HAS CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AGREEMENT WITH SABIC THAT IS VALID SEVERAL YEARS THAT SAYS CLARIANT IS AN INDEPENDENT COMPANY

* EXEC SAYS DEBT LEVELS TO GO UP ONLY SLIGHTLY RELATED TO THE TRANSACTION, NO CAPITAL INCREASE

* CEO SAYS HIS SUCCESSOR OCCHIELLO HAS STRONG EXPERTISE IN GENERAL MANAGEMENT AND TECHNOLOGY, HIS APPOINTMENT IS A “VERY LOGICAL STEP”

* CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE AS AN INDEPENDENT COMPANY WITH TWO ANCHOR SHAREHOLDERS