BRIEF-Clariant CFO Says Resumption Of Talks With SABIC Hinges On Valuations, Other Issues

July 25 (Reuters) - Clariant Ag:

* CFO SAYS EXPECTS A RETURN TO “DECENT MARGINS” IN Q3/Q4 IN CARE CHEMICALS AFTER RESOLUTION OF FORCE MAJEURE

* CFO SAYS EXPECTS UNCHANGED DIVIDEND POLICY AFTER UNIT SALES, SAYS WILL HAVE SIGNIFICANT BOOK GAINS FROM DISPOSALS IN 2020

* CHAIRMAN KOTTMANN SAYS “NO TENSIONS, NO FRICTIONS” FROM THE SABIC SIDE FOLLOWING SUSPENSION OF JV PROJECT

* CHAIRMAN KOTTMANN SAYS WILL CONTINUE DISCUSSION ON OTHER AREAS WITH SABIC, SAYS COOPERATION EXTENDS BEYOND JV PROJECT AND THAT SABIC REMAINS LARGE CUSTOMER OF CLARIANT’S CATALYSIS BUSINESS

* CHAIRMAN SAYS CEO HAD ‘PERSONAL AND PRIVATE REASON’ TO ASK ABOUT LEAVING COMPANY, SAYS CAN ‘CRYSTAL CLEAR ASSURE YOU’ THAT IT HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH SABIC JV TALKS

* CFO SAYS RESUMPTION OF TALKS WITH SABIC OVER SPECIALTY CHEMICALS VENTURE HINGES ON VALUATIONS, OTHER ISSUES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)