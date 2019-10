BRIEF-Clariant CFO Says Talks With Sabic About Joint Venture Are Off The Table

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Clariant AG:

* CLARIANT CFO EXPECTS TOUGH ECONOMIC CONDITIONS TO CONTINUE, AUTOMOTIVE; ELECTRONICS AND CONSUMER GOODS DEMAND TO CONTINUE TO FALL

* CLARIANT CFO TELLS REUTERS - DOES NOT SEE CATASTROPHIC 2020, EXPECTS MARKETS TO STABILISING AT A LOWER LEVEL

* CLARIANT CFO SAYS TALKS WITH SABIC ABOUT JOINT VENTURE ARE OFF THE TABLE

* CLARIANT CFO SAYS EXPECTS CEO SEARCH TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF YEAR, START OF 2020

* CLARIANT CFO SAYS CEO SEARCH IS EXTERNAL, IS ON TRACK

* CLARIANT CFO SAYS THINKS MARGINS CAN IMPROVE IN Q4 (Reporting by John Revill)