July 1 (Reuters) - Clariant:

* CLARIANT COMPLETES THE SALE OF ITS MASTERBATCHES BUSINESS TO POLYONE FOR APPROX. USD 1.6 BILLION

* DIVESTMENT MARKS AN IMPORTANT MILESTONE FOR CLARIANT’S TRANSFORMATION INTO A FOCUSED SPECIALTY CHEMICALS COMPANY

* CLOSING SATISFIES CONDITION FOR EXTRAORDINARY DISTRIBUTION OF CHF 3.00 PER SHARE

* REMAINING PROCEEDS TO BE INVESTED IN CORE BUSINESSES AND TO STRENGTHEN BALANCE SHEET