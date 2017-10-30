FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clariant - open to White Tale suggestions, will work for all shareholders
#Market News
October 30, 2017 / 7:48 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-Clariant - open to White Tale suggestions, will work for all shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Clariant AG

* Clariant says several talks took place with white tale since last friday

* Clariant says will continue this exchange as part of our ongoing dialog with all our shareholders

* Clariant says during this process we will of course consider white tale’s requests

* Clariant says clariant will nonetheless keep the interest of all stakeholders in mind when talking to white tale

* Clariant says we remain confident that reasonable discussions will take place that focus on the long term sustainable future of clariant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
