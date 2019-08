Aug 27 (Reuters) - Clariant AG:

* CLARIANT PLANS SIGNIFICANT PRODUCTION EXPANSION OF MALEIC ANHYDRIDE CATALYSTS IN CHINA

* INVESTING A DOUBLE-DIGIT CHF MILLION IN INCREASING PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN PANJIN IN NORTHEASTERN CHINA

* PRODUCTION VOLUME IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 1.75 MILLION TONNES IN 2018 TO AN ESTIMATED 2.07 MILLION TONNES IN 2022 Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)