BRIEF-Clariant Proposes Ibrahim Alwehibi & Thilo Mannhardt For Board Of Directors

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Clariant AG:

* CLARIANT PROPOSES TWO NEW CANDIDATES FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CLARIANT LTD DECIDED TO PROPOSE MR. NADER IBRAHIM ALWEHIBI (SAUDI ARABIAN CITIZEN, BORN IN 1980) AND MR. THILO MANNHARDT (GERMAN CITIZEN, BORN IN 1954) FOR ELECTION TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* NOMINEES WILL REPLACE CURRENT BOARD MEMBERS MR. KHALED HOMZA A. NAHAS (SAUDI ARABIAN CITIZEN, BORN IN 1949) AND MR. CARLO G. SOAVE (BRITISH CITIZEN, BORN IN 1960)