BRIEF-Clariant ready to discuss board seats for White Tale
October 30, 2017 / 11:52 AM / in 2 minutes

BRIEF-Clariant ready to discuss board seats for White Tale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Clariant AG

* ‍management has offered to White Tale its readiness to present its existing growth strategy, listen to White Tale’s plans and discuss appropriate concrete ways forward, including White Tale’s wish for seats on board of directors​

* ‍according to Swiss governance, requests of White Tale will be discussed in next board of directors meeting​

* ‍invited White Tale to hold further talks​

* ‍will also continue existing dialogue with all its shareholders, having shown long-term interest in company​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)

