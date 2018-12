BRIEF-Clariant, Saudi Kayan To Evaluate Alkoxylates Joint Venture

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Clariant AG:

* CLARIANT AND SAUDI KAYAN TO EVALUATE ALKOXYLATES JOINT VENTURE

* SIGNED A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING (MOU) WITH SAUDI KAYAN

* BOTH PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EVALUATE FORMATION OF A JOINT VENTURE WITH AIM OF ESTABLISHING A MANUFACTURING FACILITY FOR ALKOXYLATES

* THIS FACILITY IS PLANNED TO COMBINE CLARIANT’S ALKOXYLATES PRODUCTION TECHNOLOGY WITH SAUDI KAYAN’S RAW MATERIALS AND WOULD BE BASED IN JUBAIL INDUSTRIAL CITY, SAUDI ARABIA

* THIS MOU BETWEEN CLARIANT AND SAUDI KAYAN IS A PART OF FURTHER EVALUATION OF ADDITIONAL COLLABORATIVE BUSINESSES OPPORTUNITIES BETWEEN CLARIANT AND SABIC