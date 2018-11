Nov 29 (Reuters) - Clariant AG:

* EXPANSION ENHANCES CLARIANT’S GLOBAL PRODUCTION NETWORK

* MAXIMIZE HIGH PURIFIED ETHYLENE OXIDE (HPEO) PRODUCTION

* THE EXPANSION OF CLARIANT’S STATE-OF-THE-ART FACILITIES AT GENDORF WILL ENABLE HIGHER PRODUCTION YIELDS, GREATER PROCESS RELIABILITY AND ENHANCED PRODUCT QUALITY

* AN INCREASE OF HIGH PURIFIED ETHYLENE OXIDE (HPEO) IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE FROM 2020.

* TO INCREASE ETHYLENE OXIDE CAPACITY AT GENDORF Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)