BRIEF-Clariant to raise prices on titanium dioxide & carbon black-containing products

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Clariant Ag says

* Clariant to increase prices for products containing titanium dioxide and/or carbon black pigments by 5 percent - 10 percent

* increase includes white, black and color masterbatches and relates to following product brands: remafin, renol, cesa, hiformer & mevopur

* will be effective for all deliveries from October 1, 2017 or as soon as contracts allow

* price increase is due to the sustained rise in prices of titanium dioxide, carbon black and other key raw materials driven by several factors including force majeure declarations, supply-demand dynamics and capacity related issues Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)