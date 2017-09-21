FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clariant to raise prices on titanium dioxide & carbon black-containing products
#Switzerland Market Report
September 21, 2017 / 12:10 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Clariant to raise prices on titanium dioxide & carbon black-containing products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Clariant Ag says

* Clariant to increase prices for products containing titanium dioxide and/or carbon black pigments by 5 percent - 10 percent

* increase includes white, black and color masterbatches and relates to following product brands: remafin, renol, cesa, hiformer & mevopur

* will be effective for all deliveries from October 1, 2017 or as soon as contracts allow

* price increase is due to the sustained rise in prices of titanium dioxide, carbon black and other key raw materials driven by several factors including force majeure declarations, supply-demand dynamics and capacity related issues Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
