Oct 10 (Reuters) - Clariant AG:

* CLARIANT WELCOMES HANS BOHNEN AS NEW MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

* SAYS BRITTA FUENFSTUECK HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE CLARIANT AS OF 31 OCTOBER 2018 TO BECOME CEO OF HARTMANN GROUP