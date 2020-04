April 21 (Reuters) - Clarkson PLC:

* CLARKSON PLC - TRADING UPDATE

* CLARKSON PLC - BROKING HAS PERFORMED WELL OVER THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* CLARKSON PLC - FINANCIAL DIVISION HAS HAD A VERY QUIET Q1

* CLARKSON PLC - COMPANY’S PERFORMANCE WILL BE IMPACTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2020

* CLARKSON PLC - REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROSPECTS OF GROUP IN MEDIUM-TERM

* CLARKSON PLC - NET CASH AND AVAILABLE FUNDS AS AT 31 MARCH 2020 WERE £88.5M