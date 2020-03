BRIEF-Clarkson Says Started 2020 With Stronger Forward Order Book Than In 2019

March 9 (Reuters) - Clarkson PLC:

* PRELIMINARY RESULTS - 12 MONTHS ENDED 31 DEC 2019

* FY DIVIDEND PER SHARE 78P

* FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION £49.3M VERSUS £45.3M

* FY REPORTED PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION £0.2M VERSUS £42.9M

* FY ONE-OFF, NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF £47.5M IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF RS PLATOU IN 2015

* REMAINS CONFIDENT IN MEDIUM-TERM OUTLOOK FOR SHIPPING, OFFSHORE AND RENEWABLES MARKETS AND GROUP

* STARTED 2020 WITH A STRONGER FORWARD ORDER BOOK THAN IN 2019

* OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 VIRUS IN ASIA HAS CONTRIBUTED TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED SHORT-TERM FREIGHT RATES