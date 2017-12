Dec 27 (Reuters) - Clarocity Corp:

* CLAROCITY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RETENTION OF FINANCIAL ADVISOR BY STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE

* CLAROCITY CORP - ‍BOARD‘S STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE RETAINED KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS, AS PART OF CO‘S STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REVIEW​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: