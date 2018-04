April 30 (Reuters) - Clarocity Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES Q4 AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE WAS $3.59 MILLION VERSUS $2.33 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD IN 2016

* QTRLY NET AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS OF $4.64 MILLION COMPARED TO A NET LOSS OF $3.18 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2016