April 4 (Reuters) - Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CLARUS LIFESCIENCES II LP REPORTS A 6.92 PCT STAKE IN CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC AS OF MARCH 22 - SEC FILING

* CLARUS LIFESCIENCES II LP PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A 11.92 PERCENT STAKE IN CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS AS OF OCT. 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2JjI0wt) Further company coverage: