April 10 (Reuters) - Clas Ohlson AB:

* SAYS RECRUITS PÄR CHRISTIANSEN FOR ROLE OF CFO

* SAYS CHRISTIANSEN IS CURRENTLY CFO AT GANT, AND HAS HELD SEVERAL LEADING POSITIONS WITH TRANSCOM, MTR AND SAS

* SAYS CHRISTIANSEN ASSUMES HIS POSITION AS CFO AS OF 1 JULY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)