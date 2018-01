Jan 15 (Reuters) - Clas Ohlson AB:

* CLAS OHLSON INCREASES SALES IN DECEMBER 2017

* SAYS ‍SALES INCREASES BY 4 PER CENT IN DECEMBER TO 1,261 MSEK (1,210)​

* SAYS ‍IN LOCAL CURRENCIES, SALES INCREASES BY 7 PER CENT VERSUS PREVIOUS YEAR​

* SAYS ‍SALES DEVELOPMENT IN COMPARABLE UNITS AND IN LOCAL CURRENCY WAS 3 PER CENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)