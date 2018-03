March 14 (Reuters) - Clas Ohlson Ab:

* CLAS OHLSON AB Q3 ‍SALES INCREASED BY 2% TO 2,746 MSEK (2,695), UP 4% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES​

* CLAS OHLSON AB Q3 ‍OPERATING PROFIT AMOUNTED TO 349 MSEK (390)​

* CLAS OHLSON AB SAYS ‍IN FEBRUARY, SALES INCREASED BY 2% TO 518 MSEK (511), UP 3% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES​

* CLAS OHLSON AB SAYS ‍ONLINE SALES PERFORMED WELL IN ALL OUR MARKETS IN Q3, PARTICULARLY IN UK​