BRIEF-Clasquin FY Current Operating Income Up At 8.5 Million Euros

March 18 (Reuters) - Clasquin SA:

* FY CURRENT OPERATING INCOME EUR 8.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 3.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TO DATE, IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO ASSESS THE DURATION AND IMPACT OF COVID-19

* THE EFFECTS OF THE CURRENT HEALTH CRISIS DO NOT CALL INTO QUESTION THE FUNDAMENTALS AND THE GROWTH STRATEGY OF THE GROUP WHICH REMAIN SOLID IN THE MEDIUM AND LONG TERM