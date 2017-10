Aug 15 (Reuters) - Class Ltd:

* FY revenues from ordinary activities up 28.5% to $29.2 million

* Declares fully franked final dividend for year ending 30 June 2017 of 2 cents per ordinary share

* FY net profit after tax from ordinary activities, before one-off ipo expenses, attributable to owners up 37.1% to $8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: