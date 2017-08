June 27 (Reuters) - CLAVISTER HOLDING AB

* CLAVISTER HOLDING AB - CLAVISTER RECEIVES COMMERCIAL ORDER FROM LEADING SOUTH-EAST ASIAN TELECOM SERVICE PROVIDER

* SIZE OF ORDER IS LIMITED TO LESS THAN 100,000 USD

* NEW ORDER RELATES TO SERVICE EXTENSION OF CLAVISTER PRODUCTS DEPLOYED IN SERVICE PROVIDER'S NETWORK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)