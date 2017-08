July 25 (Reuters) -

* Clayton Dubilier & Rice and Bain Capital have begun working together on an offer for Unilever's spreads business - Sky News

* Clayton Dubilier & Rice, Bain Capital to assemble knockout takeover bid for 6 billion stg Unilever division which houses Flora margarine brand - Sky News