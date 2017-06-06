FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to acquire largest distributor of Waterworks products in U.S.
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 6, 2017 / 10:16 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to acquire largest distributor of Waterworks products in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Clayton, Dubilier & Rice:

* Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to acquire largest distributor of waterworks products in the U.S.

* Clayton, Dubilier & Rice - waterworks will become an independent company, wholly-owned by CD&R funds

* Clayton, Dubilier & Rice - Jim Berges, CD&R partner, will serve as chairman of waterworks

* Clayton, Dubilier & Rice - Steve Leclair, who has served as president of waterworks since 2011, will become chief executive officer of waterworks

* Clayton, Dubilier & Rice - waterworks will continue to be headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.