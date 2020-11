* U.S. SEC CHAIRMAN CLAYTON SAYS ANNOUNCEMENTS ON LIBOR “ESTABLISH A PRAGMATIC, MARKET-ORIENTED PATH FOR MANAGING THE TRANSITION AWAY’ FROM THE RATE BENCHMARK

* CLAYTON SAYS SEC ENCOURAGES ‘REGISTRANTS TO PROACTIVELY TRANSITION TO MARKET-BASED REFERENCE RATES AND STAND READY TO ASSIST MARKET PARTICIPANTS’ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]