BRIEF-Clean Harbors announces Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.21

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Clean Harbors Inc
* Clean Harbors announces third-quarter 2017 financial results; significantly expands share repurchase authorization
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.21
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.21
* Q3 revenue $755.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $770 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Clean Harbors - elected to double size of co’s current share repurchase program of its common stock to $600 million from previous authorization of $300 million
* Clean Harbors Inc - company intends to fund repurchases through its available cash resources
* Clean Harbors Inc - Clean Harbors lowered its 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $420 million to $430 million
* Clean Harbors Inc sees 2017 net income in range of $11 million to $19 million
* Clean Harbors Inc sees adjusted net income for 2017 is in range of $16 million to $19 million.
* Clean Harbors Inc - revises 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance range