BRIEF-Clean Harbors Reports Q1 Adjusted Loss Per Share $0.12

May 2 (Reuters) - Clean Harbors Inc:

* CLEAN HARBORS ANNOUNCES FIRST-QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.22

* Q1 REVENUE $749.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $732.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.16 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CONFIRMS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE

* CLEAN HARBORS REITERATED ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE IN RANGE OF $440 MILLION TO $480 MILLION

* COMPANY’S GUIDANCE IS BASED ON ANTICIPATED 2018 NET INCOME IN RANGE OF $12 MILLION TO $51 MILLION

* FOR 2018, CLEAN HARBORS EXPECTS TO GENERATE ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW IN RANGE OF $125 MILLION TO $155 MILLION